KRISPY Kreme have launched an extra special offer for those who had a birthday during lockdown - by giving them a free doughnut.

It comes as the company celebrates their birthday this week.

How many people had a birthday during lockdown?

More than 22 million people across the UK had a birthday during lockdown and one in ten didn’t celebrate their birthday at all this year.

MORE NEWS:

Krispy Kreme say they want to bring smiles to doughnut fans who had to virtually blow out their candles, sing Happy Birthday and gift themselves, and miss out on spending their day with friends and family.

How long will the offer be on for?

The week-long offer, redeemable from July 13 – 19, will be available to customers with a birthday between March 23 and July 3.

Simply show a form of ID with your birth date to a member of Krispy Kreme staff in UK stores to get a complimentary Original Glazed doughnut with any purchase.

What have Krispy Kreme said?

Richard Cheshire, Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland’s CEO said: "We started making our iconic Original Glazed doughnut from the USA in 1937.

"Ever since, we’ve always been committed to making people smile.

"For our birthday this year, we want to bring smiles to the millions of UK doughnut fans who feel like they missed out on celebrations this year by offering the joy of an Original Glazed treat on us!"

What changes are there on the menu?

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme announced its range change and menu reset, featuring the return of signature treats including Nutty Chocolatta available across all Krispy Kreme stores, Caramel Iced Doughnut and Original Filled with a range of filling flavours on rotation, starting with Caramel.

Chillers, Shakes and Ice Kreme have also returned.

For T&Cs on the birthday offer, visit: https://www.krispykreme.co.uk/terms-conditions