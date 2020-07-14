This is the time of year when hundreds of us enjoy weekend trips to open gardens both large and small around the region.

But this year, due to the on-going pandemic, gardens are closed to the public and we’re having to forgo our fix.

So we’ve decided to hold a ‘virtual open garden’ instead. Readers have been sharing pictures of their gardens, pots and window boxes.

And here is our first selection.

If you want to share a picture of your garden just to go to https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/hkco8QjX/ for our easy-to-use Q&A.

Colin Morton, of Newport, shared this super hero-inspired display

Abbie Saunders' rose corner in her Newport garden is a delight to behold

Bridget Ioannides, of Monmouth, sent in a picture of her hanging baskets on her patio

Martin Hales, of Lliswerry, Newport, said: "This is our garden."

Cwmcarn's Belinda Green's garden was created using a lot of recylced elements and her back garden was all weeds when she moved in. Look at it now.

We loved this bright and cheerful butterfly decoration in Catherine Mayo's Caldicot garden.

Graham Duke's Newport garden is a riot of colour.

Jon Turner, of Newport, has created a real tranquil haven in his backgarden.

Kim Griffiths, of Talywain, shared a picture of this beautiful pink rose from her garden

Karen Tingey, of Cwmbran, rescued this lily from a skip and now it's blooming marvellous.