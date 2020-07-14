CAERPHILLY Council's Independent group has left their seat on the county borough council’s planning committee vacant for three years.

Despite qualifying for a place on the planning committee under the proportional representation system, the group has not taken it up, saying doing so would leave them unable to campaign on planning issues.

Committee members are required to be politically neutral on planning issues and are not allowed to campaign either for or against applications.

There are only four Independent group councillors in Caerphilly, and because the rules stipulate that two councillors from the same ward cannot be on the committee, half of their members are excluded.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, who was the leader of the Independent group for three years before standing down in April, said: “We can making written representations to every member of the planning committee by email and speak against at the planning committee against proposals.

“I organised petitions and a public meeting against Persimmion development - if I was on the committee I could not do this.

“We are not abdicating our responsibility either, we are putting the people first, which I have always done with my detailed questions.”

The deputy leader of the council, Cllr Sean Morgan said: “The Independent group have been putting a lot of their efforts recently to condemn planning decisions and campaigning online against an affordable housing development.

“Residents will wonder why on earth the independent group is so active to criticise online, but refuses to take up their position on the planning committee.

“Would it be that they’re happy to oppose everything behind a computer screen, but don’t fancy the responsibility of voting to stop new build social housing?”

The Independent group leader, Cllr Graham Simmonds, said: “Under Labour, Caerphilly is the only council in Wales that had to withdraw their Local Development Plan, which cost millions, leaving Caerphilly at the mercy of developers.

“The failure to have a realistic Local Development Plan allows the destruction of meadow land, such as at Grove Park and sees the build on part of the Harold Finch memorial Park.

“Caerphilly Labour cabinet are also selling for the first time sports playing fields at Aberbargoed, despite there being a shortfall of thirty one sports playing fields, in Caerphilly county borough.”