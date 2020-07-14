IF YOU’RE craving caffeine from Costa Coffee, then there is some good news – you can grab a free drink until July 31.
All you have to do is download the Costa app and you’ll be credited with 300 points, the equivalent of £3.
That is enough for a coffee, croissant, millionaire’s shortbread, or a bacon bap.
And you don’t have to spend your points before the end of July.
As long as you download the app and either login or register by July 31, you have 12 months to spend your points.
You don’t have to settle for a coffee or bacon bap either.
You can choose any drink, food or snack that costs up to £3.
The Costa Coffee stores open in Gwent:
• Royal Gwent Hospital
• Newport, Next, Friars Walk
• Newport, Commercial Street
• Newport Retail Park
• Cwmbran, South Walk
• Caerphilly, Castle Court
• Ebbw Vale - Festival Park
• Monmouth
Costa managing director Neil Lake said: "As we near our next key milestone of 2000+ store re-openings by the end of July, we’re delighted to treat Costa Coffee fans to a handcrafted drink, on us."
He added: "We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone through our doors to enjoy their favourite Costa Coffee drink!"