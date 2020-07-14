ONE of the most spectacular events on the stargazing calendar is nearing closer.
The Perseids meteor shower – which sees up to 150 meteors an hour dash through earth’s atmosphere – is set to dazzle our skies.
Dusty debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle flashes across the skies at an astonishing speed of around 37mph.
The particles, which can be as small as a grain of sand, leave brilliant streaks of light.
And you don’t need any fancy equipment to see it.
The shower is set to peak between August 12 and 13 but should still be visible from July 17 to August 24.
Here’s when it will peak over Newport, according to Timeandate:
August 12-13
Wed 9:00 pm (Azimuth/Direction) 17° (Altitude) 22.4°
Wed 10:00 pm 24° 25.7°
Wed 11:00 pm 32° 30.1°
Thu 12:00pm 39° 35.5°
Thu 1:00 am 45° 41.7°
Thu 2:00 am 50° 48.6°
Thu 3:00 am 55° 56.0°
Thu 4:00 am 58° 63.7°
Thu 5:00 am 57° 71.6°
Thu 6:00 am 47° 79.1°
READ MORE: Costa giving away free coffee - stores near me
What is the azimuth?
Azimuth is the direction, based on true north; a compass might show a slightly different value.
Altitude is height in degrees over horizon.
You can find the times for every day up until August 24 here.
Tips on seeing the meteor shower, according to timeandate:
- Find a secluded viewing spot, away from the city lights.
- Once at the venue, your eyes may take 15 to 20 minutes to get used to the dark.
- Dress for the weather, and make sure you are comfortable, especially if you plan to stay out long.
- Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair with you—meteor watching can be a waiting game.
- Once you have found your viewing spot, lie down on the ground and look up in the direction of the radiant.
- You can then use Timeandate’s Interactive Meteor Shower Sky Map to find the current direction of the radiant in the sky.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment