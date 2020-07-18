FOOTAGE has emerged of Gwent legend Steve Strange meeting World Cup winner Jack Charlton at the iconic Blitz club in London.
Filmed for a television show starring Mr Charlton, who died last week, and posted online by Upstart Football, the footage shows the former England star dressed to the nines for a tour of the exclusive venue which helped launch the careers of 80s stars like Boy George and Spandau Ballet.
Access was by invite only, at the discretion of Newbridge-born Strange.
Outfits leaving little to the imagination were par for the course at the Blitz, and Charlton cheekily pokes fun at his host for not smiling as he arrives.
Tributes flooded in last weekend after the news that the 85-year-old former footballer had died.
Charlton joined his brother Bobby in the England side that won the World Cup in 1966 and enjoyed a record-breaking playing career with Leeds.
Newbridge born pop singer Strange died of a heart attack in Egypt in 2015. He was 55.
His record label said he had been in Egypt to recuperate on holiday after being hospitalised at the end of the previous year in Bridgend,