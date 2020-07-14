A PLANNING application has been lodged to use the visitor centre at Llandegfedd reservoir for functions, meetings and events.

Welsh Water has submitted a planning application to Monmouthshire council to change the use of the Water Sports Centre near Pontypool.

Previous planning permission for the visitor centre means that the multi-function room cannot currently be used during the off-season (November to February).

MORE NEWS:

It also prohibits the visitor centre from being open between 9pm and 9am, which could serve as a hindrance for some functions and events. Therefore, the application submitted also requests a change in opening hours from 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

The ground floor of the visitor centre is currently used for training courses and is made available via a boking system for use by license holders such as the sailing club or cadets.

However, the function room on the first floor rarely gets used because of the previous planning conditions, despite it having access to a “panoramic balcony.”

A report on the application says this is “unsustainable” going forward.

Alongside this, Welsh Water hopes to increase the land and water activities to include open water swimming, laser clay pigeon shooting, Segways and adventure activities.

The change of use would allow the public to use the facilities for functions, sporting groups, meetings and community events.

The proposal includes access to the first-floor balcony until 11pm for functions.

The application will be determined by Monmouthshire planners in the coming months.