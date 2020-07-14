A NUMBER of burglaries across the Caerphilly county borough over a two-day period has led to Gwent Police to urge property owners and residents to ensure that their properties and valuables are secure.

Over the period of Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9, nine reports of burglary were received by the force. These reports were for seven houses and two businesses in Hengoed, Bargoed, Fleur-de-Lis and Pengam.

The area where the burglaries took place is highlighted in red

Items taken include a GT Avalanche mountain bike, a scrambler bike, alcohol, a till containing £500 in cash and a jar of tips with an unknown amount of money, two jackets and some sports gear.

The scrambler bike that was stolen

DC Ceri McDermott said: “This amount of attempted burglaries and burglaries in a small geographical area is quite unusual.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that these incidents are all linked at this stage of the investigation as nearly all of these incidents had similar features – for example locks were snapped to gain entry.

The GT Avalanche mountain bike that was stolen

“Items have been taken at six of the addresses. Access has been gained at the other properties and searches of garages, shed and vehicles has occurred.

“After initial inquiries it would appear that nothing has been taken from those addresses.”

Gwent Police urge anyone to report suspicious activity to them.

DC McDermott said: “Investigations are ongoing and we have received a report that a person, believed to be a man, was seen acting suspiciously at around 2am at an address in Woodland Place, Pengam on Thursday, July 9.

“We are asking people to be vigilant and secure their property best they can and invest in CCTV and alarms if possible.”

Anyone who has any information or CCTV or dashcam footage relating to the nine incidents are asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the following log numbers: