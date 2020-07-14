NEWPORT Transporter Bridge will reopen to the public on Friday, July 17, with social distancing measures in place.

The Grade-I listed structure was due to open at the beginning of April, but has remained closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newport City Council said measures will be in place to minimise risk for visitors, staff and volunteers.

It will mark a welcome return to operation for the bridge, which subject to funding is scheduled to close at the end of September to allow major restoration work and the building of a new visitor centre to begin next year.

Crossings on the bridge will reopen between Wednesday and Saturday, from 10am – 5pm. The top walkway will also reopen to visitors during this period.

New social distancing measures include a limit on the number of pedestrians allowed on the gondola per crossing, staggered access to the top walkway and hand sanitiser, masks and disposable gloves being made available on site for all visitors.

Cllr Deb Harvey, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “It is great news that we are able to open the transporter bridge.

“Our staff have worked hard to put social distancing measures in place, which will allow visitors to enjoy the bridge in safety.

“We would encourage everyone to take advantage of the reopening and visit the bridge, as if our funding bid is successful then the bridge will be closed to the public until spring 2023, so this may be your last chance until then.”

The visitor centre will remain closed for the first few weeks of operation.

Accessible toilet facilities will be available on site, with staff monitoring throughout the day.

Ticket prices will remain the same as last year: £4 and £3 for an adult and child day ticket respectively.