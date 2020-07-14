THE EMERGENCY department at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport is "very busy", the health board has said.

In a post on social media, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "The Royal Gwent Hospital A&E department is currently very busy.

"Please make sure you #choosewell to ensure you get the right treatment, in the place at the right time.

"If you are feeling unwell and unsure where to go, please ring 111 for advice."

Live data from Choose Well, a website that directs patients to the correct NHS services, says there are currently 38 patients in A&E at the Royal Gwent.

And the current wait time is two hours and thirty minutes.

You should only go to A&E for serious illness or injury, the website says.

This includes:

Choking.

Chest pain.

Blacking out.

Blood loss.

Serious injury.

Suspected stroke

You can check your symptoms here and be directed to the appropriate service.

When to use other services

- GP or Out of Hours Services

Vomiting, ear pain or painful cough.

Family doctor or GP surgeries can be found locally across Wales. You can make an appointment with a doctor for medical advice, examinations, prescriptions and treatment of most illnesses.

In an emergency, a family doctor can also visit your home outside of opening hours.

To contact out of hours services, telephone your usual GP number or NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47.

- Pharmacist

Diarrhoea, runny nose, upset stomach, headache.

Chemists or Pharmacies can be found in local areas across Wales. Your local chemist can give you advice on illnesses and the medicines you need to treat them.

- Minor Injuries Unit

Cuts, bites, sprains.

They can treat minor illnesses and injuries and give you health advice. Most are open from early in the morning until late at night. You do not need an appointment, and you will be seen by an experienced nurse or a GP.