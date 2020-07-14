CWMBRAN Community Council has launched its updated residents book for Summer 2020.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the book has been made primarily available online, giving residents ease of access to information about how the council is responding to the current crisis and useful information about services available to residents.
Cllr Anthony Bird, chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, said: “The handbook describes some of the ways in which we have continued to serve the community of Cwmbran during the coronavirus outbreak and some of the usual activities of the council and its representatives.
“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the people of Cwmbran who have responded so well during these uncertain times; the volunteers, emergency workers, health workers and carers.
“I also want to thank the council’s own staff who have worked so hard to keep the ship afloat in the last few months.”
You can read or download the handbook online at cwmbran.gov.uk