This week marks the end of the school year and parents across the county borough will welcome the recent clarification from Welsh Government that pupils will return to the classroom in September.

The past few months have been challenging for everyone and many children have been anxious about a loss of learning and not being able to see their friends. I therefore welcomed the Education Minister’s plan which will enable schools to prepare for a safe reopening in September.

As we approach the end of term I wanted to convey my sincere thanks to all school staff for their remarkable achievements throughout this ongoing pandemic.

Since mid-March we have experienced unparalleled challenges, uncertainties and pressures. Despite all this upheaval and uncertainty, a constant factor throughout has been the unfaltering dedication and commitment of our school staff.

They have supported pupils whose young lives have been turned upside down by this outbreak. Many teachers were also instrumental in establishing and successfully running fantastic childcare hubs to care for the children of key workers, so that they could undertake their essential roles in our community.

More recently we have faced the challenge of reopening our schools for pupils to check in, catch up and prepare for the September term. Parents, pupils and staff shared similar questions, concerns and anxieties, but once again the collective efforts of everyone involved has made the transition back to classroom as seamless as we could ever have hoped for.

On behalf of Caerphilly county borough and the whole community I would like to say a HUGE thank you to you all.