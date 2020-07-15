THE new Gwent Police headquarters in Llantarnam in starting to take shape.

Building work began at the site on the £32 million project at the end of last year, and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said the project had not been set back by the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE:

“Work on Gwent Police’s new headquarters is progressing well and hasn’t been significantly delayed by the pandemic," he said. “We are still expecting that construction will be completed by the end of next year.

“It is part of our strategy to improve and modernise policing facilities across Gwent.”

The new Gwent Police HQ under construction in Llantarnam, and an artist's impression of the building.

The 5,178 sq m building will cover half the footprint of the force's existing base in Croesyceiliog, which is almost 50 years old.

Gwent Police say the new site will cost around £1.1 million a year less to run than the existing site.

It will contain a control room - the first point of contact for calls to the force - alongside major crime teams, training functions, support services and senior management.

Speaking previously about the project, Mr Cuthbert said: “The current police headquarters has served us well over the years, but the building is now at an age where it requires expensive maintenance work and its design does not support modern ways of working.

The new Gwent Police HQ under construction in Llantarnam, and an artist's impression of the building.

“It’s been a long time coming, but work can now start in earnest on the new headquarters. Once built, I have been reassured that this is the best option for Gwent Police in the future, delivering a fit-for-purpose hub for modern policing.”

When building work began on the new headquarters, Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “Modern policing is changing, as the nature of the crime we deal with develops. We need to make sure that our facilities support our frontline teams in tackling these challenges.

The new Gwent Police headquarters under construction in Llantarnam.

“We want to provide the very best services to protect the people of Gwent and to do that we need to make the most of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Our new headquarters is another step on the way to delivering this.”

The project is being paid for from a specific reserve fund.