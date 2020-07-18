A 'NEVERSPOONS' app has been created to highlight independent pubs across the country.

The app was created as an alternative to the pub chain Wetherspoons following a backlash against the company for its behaviour towards staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what you need to know about it.

What does the app do?

The 'Neverspoons' app will show users where their closest options are for a pint.

On an interactive map, the independent pubs will appear as green markers, while those part of the JD Wetherspoon chain are shown as as red markers (shown below).

Who created the app?

It was created by Shane Jones and Ned Poulter, who said the app was 'inspired by a love of independent businesses and also by the backlash against Wetherspoon's behaviour' during the coronavirus crisis.

Back in March - Tim Martin, the boss of Wetherpsoons - sparked outrage among staff after telling workers that they might want to get a job at Tesco rather than accepting furlough.

It was also reported that the chain refused to pay suppliers until after the lockdown.

Following the comments by the pub boss, the hashtag #Neverspoons started trending on social media.

What have the creators of the app said?

Shane Jones said: “Far too many traditional pubs closed down after the previous recession and it was pretty sad to see.

"Post-lockdown could see us heading back that way.

"There are too many of these former pubs in amazing buildings - now derelict - that used to be the central hub for a lot of communities.

"If you can put some money in the till of a smaller independent pub through the use of this app, then it's done the job I intended it to.”

How can I get the app?

The app is available to download now on Google Play and it will be available on the Apple App Store soon.

For more information, visit neverspoons.app.