A 49-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with several assault offences.
Thomas Davies, of no fixed abode but from the Pontypool area, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday via video link.
Davies, represented by counsel Stephen Thomas, pleaded guilty to five counts of assault by occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), and one count of assault by beating.
MORE NEWS:
- Abergavenny newsagent's brilliant Vera Lynn tribute
- Newport cocaine dealer caught with luxury items
- New Gwent Police headquarters in Llantarnam is taking shape
He pleaded not guilty to one count of assault by occasioning ABH and one count of harassment.
Rosamund Rutter, prosecuting, accepted Davies' not guilty pleas.
Judge Daniel Williams adjourned sentencing to August 4.
Comments are closed on this article.