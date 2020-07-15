AN armed man has been sent to prison for carrying around a homemade truncheon in Newport.

Rhydian Malcolm Grant, 44, was locked up for six months by the city’s magistrates after he admitted the possession of an offensive weapon.

The defendant of Halstead Street, Newport, committed the offence in Usk Way on April 27 whilst on licence.

Grant must also pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

MORE NEWS:

Magistrates ordered that the homemade truncheon be forfeited and destroyed.