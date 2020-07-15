UP TO £9 million will be made available to help town centres to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy minister for housing and local government, Hannah Blythyn has announced up to £5.3 million from the Transforming Towns programme, which is aimed at adapting town centres to support businesses and implement safety measures.

Ms Blythyn announced a further £3.7 million of Valleys Taskforce funding, which has been earmarked specifically for small town centres in the Valleys region.

The funding will see improvements including bollards, planters, outdoor awnings, tables and chairs, heating and screens, small green infrastructure schemes, electricity supply and lighting to outdoor trading spaces, the establishment of local markets, and the temporary use of vacant buildings.

The funding is in addition to the £15.4 million previously announced to provide better active travel infrastructure and funding to help with Business Improvement Districts' running costs for three months.

“We all know that town centres are facing huge challenges in light of Covid-19 but I am committed to ensuring Welsh town centres not only survive but thrive," said Ms Blythyn. "Investing in our town centres is as relevant as ever but as we do not yet now the longer term impact coronavirus will have on our town centres, it is vital any short term actions have a lasting impact and enhance the look and feel of our town centres.

“This is why I’m announcing that £5.3 million will be available during the remainder of 2020-21 to fund adaptations in town centres, which will facilitate trading and public safety in response to coronavirus. These actions will provide a sense of wellbeing, safety and confidence to encourage people to return to the high street.

“As we plan to reopen our public spaces and town centres, we have a unique opportunity to re-think and to re-imagine our town centres as we would like them to be – greener, cleaner, more connected.”

Deputy minister for economy and transport and chairman of the Valleys taskforce, Lee Waters said: “The £3.7 million Valleys Taskforce Funding places an important focus on enabling communities in the region to work closer to home within town centres through co-working spaces and sustainable and active travel improvements.

“This will be crucial in supporting our smaller town centre high streets as well as building our foundational economy.”

Ben Cottam, head of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales and member of the Ministerial Town Centre Action Group said: "It’s important that this fund is supported by businesses joining with community partners and the public sector locally to identify how a collaborative approach can help town centres survive this pandemic and plot a course beyond it, recognising the long-term trends which are shaping our towns.”