EMERGENCY services attended a fire at a commercial unit in Newbridge in the early hours of the morning.
Multiple crews were called out to the blaze on North Road just after 1am.
The fire saw road closures in operation from High Street to Mining School Hill. Firefighters are continuing to work on the unit, and diversions are in place.
READ MORE:
- Cocaine dealer caught with luxury items and tear gas.
- No significant setbacks as new Gwent Police HQ starts to take shape.
- Man jailed in Vietnam for killing man in Newport 14 years ago in historic international prosecution.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At approximately 1.03am on Wednesday, July 14 South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a commercial fire at a unit on North Road in Newbridge.
"Multiple crews attended the scene and were faced with a well-developed fire.
Emergency Services are dealing with an incident on the High Street through to Mining School Hill Newbridge. The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/AFl4yzCZkS— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 15, 2020
"Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire using a range of specialist equipment.
"The fire has now been brought under control and work continues to ensure the premises is made safe.
"A fire investigation will now take place to ascertain the cause of the fire."
SERVICE UPDATES: Due to a road closure between Crumlin and Newbridge, services 52 and X15 will divert via Martinsfield until further notice. These services will still operate into Newbridge as normal.— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) July 15, 2020
Bus services between Newbridge and Crumlin - Stagecoach's X15 and 52 services - are being diverted.
Gwent Police have asked people to avoid the area if possible.