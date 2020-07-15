DRIVING lessons will be able to re-start in Wales from Monday, July 27, with tests to recommence next month.
The Welsh Government and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have announced theory tests, as well as vocational, motorcycle, car and trailer tests, and tractor driving tests, will begin again on Monday, August 3. And standard driving tests, as well as driving instructor testing and standards checks, will re-start on Monday, August 17.
Economy and transport secretary Ken Skates said: “Driving lessons and tests are vital in helping people get to work and visit loved ones, and provide the skills for a lifetime of safe driving.
MORE NEWS:
- New Gwent Police headquarters in Llantarnam is taking shape
- Newport cocaine dealer caught with luxury items
- Abergavenny newsagent's brilliant Vera Lynn tribute
“As Wales recovers from Covid-19 we can now open-up our services to help get the country moving again and I am very pleased to announce the restart of driving lessons and tests in a Covid secure way.”
DVSA chief executive Gareth Llewellyn said: “It has been vital that lessons and tests only resume when safe to do so and in line with the Welsh Government’s advice.
“We know this has been a tough time for the whole country including learners and driving instructors but I am pleased to announce the restart of lessons and tests in Wales.
“Tests for critical workers have continued during the lockdown and I would like to thank all those instructors and examiners who have continued to work to help deliver tests for those who have done so much to help us during this terrible pandemic.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment