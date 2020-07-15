NUMBER 83 Commercial Street is a fondly remembered location for multiple young people of Newport in the 1980s.
Today it is an empty storefront, but just four decades ago it was one of the places to find scooter enthusiasts young and old.
At the time, the store was called R.J Ware & Sons and sold and customised vespas, lambrettas and servetas scooters.
Nick Tolley provided us with this advert for R.J Ware & Sons.
The store, like Taffspeed on Corporation Road, became a meeting place for hundreds of youths interested in scooters.
We would like readers to get in touch with us to help out some scooter enthusiasts with their website profiling the scooter culture in the 1980s in Newport.
It is believed that some of the original scooterboys from this period in Newport have gone on to be recognised throughout the world as top customisers with an abundance of national and international magazine features.
If you have any photos or memories of this period, please email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk and we can pass them on.