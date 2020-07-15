AN IDENTICAL twin has been scarred for life after being mistaken for his lookalike brother - and punched in the face in a pub blunder.

Carpenter Tiela Hughes, 23, has been the spitting image of his twin all his life until he was attacked by a bungling thug.

Tiela was enjoying a quiet evening at a Caerphilly bar when he was shocked to be punched in the face in the mistaken ID unprovoked attack.

Tiela Hughes (right) with his brother Kayjay. Picture: Wales News Service

Stunned Tiela was left covered in blood when his lip was split open in the cowardly toilet attack by Macauley Cooke, 25.

Cooke told police he had mistaken Tiela for his twin brother Kayjay, who used to date his sister.

Now the twins are identical apart from the scar on Tiela's lip because of the identical brother mix-up.

Tiela said: "All of a sudden he punched me and spun me around.

"Nothing was said at all and I didn't really realise what had happened. I didn't retaliate at all.

"He scarpered out of the room but the bouncers found out."

Tiela's lip was split open in the vicious blow and swelled to twice the size.

The injuries inflicted on Tiela Hughes. Picture: Wales News Service

His teeth needed to be wired together after the attack and he was left needing a string of dentist appointments.

Cooke was handed a suspended sentence at Cardiff Crown Court this month following the attack in December 2018.

Tiela said: "It has taken a year-and-a-half for him to finally be sentenced and that has been stressful.

"I don't think he was given much of a sentence and that doesn't really send out the right message to warn against one-punch attacks.

"The attack ruined Christmas time for me and my dinner had to be mashed up.

"It also made me worried about going to places with a lot of people."

Macauley Cooke. Picture: Wales News Service

Tiela and brother Kayjay had no idea that Cooke had claimed mistaken identity until the court case took place.

Tiela said: "My brother used to date Cooke's sister but they ended on good terms and everything was fine.

"We don't know why he would want to hurt either of us because there were no issues there."

Dad-of-two Cooke had spotted innocent Teila at the Cwtch bar in Caerphilly.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “The blow caused the victim to spin around and face the wall. He punched what he thought was the complainant’s twin brother.”

The court heard his teeth were wired as a result of the assault and he had to wear dental braces for six months.

Mrs Yeo said: "He has been left scarred for life after his lip was split by the single punch."

Cooke, of Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding and attended anger management courses following the attack.

The injuries inflicted on Tiela Hughes. Picture: Wales News Service

Judge Daniel Williams handed him a one year suspended sentence.

He said: “Without warning and still less provocation, you punched your victim causing him an injury to his lip and he had to have his teeth wired.

"It was a mindless punch.”

Cooke was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay Mr Hughes £1,600 in compensation.

Tiela added: "I want others to know the dangers of one-punch attacks and the damage they can do."