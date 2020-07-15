DO YOU want to appear in one of Netflix's top shows, which is filmed in Gwent?

Sex Education has put out a call for extras to be in its third season, which will begin filming in September.

Mad Dog 2020 Casting are looking for people who are aged between 18-26 and live in or able to get to Caerleon, Newport, Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

The show, primarily filmed in Caerleon, has been a hit with viewers across the first two seasons as it follows socially awkward high schooler Otis (played by Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mum Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Filming for season three is scheduled to begin in September and interested people are able to apply to be extras now.

To apply, you must be over 18, have the right to work in the UK, a bank account, photo ID and a national insurance number.

If you meet all these criteria, you can register your interest to be an extra on the Mad Dog 2020 Extras app which is available on android and IOS. You need to upload the right to work documents and recent photos.

If you are already on the Mad Dog books or a waiting list, you will be automatically considered and contacted if you fit the requirements and do not need to reapply.

For further information, contact the artist support team on info@maddog2020casting.com