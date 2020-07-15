NO NEW coronavirus deaths or cases in Gwent have been reported to Public Health Wales (PHW) for two consecutive days.
Out of 352 testing episodes carried out across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area for today's results, no one tested positive.
The number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the area remains at 275.
Across Wales, two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
And there are 18 new cases, down slightly on yesterday's total of 21.
Swansea saw the biggest rise in cases, with three.
Just under four thousand tests (3,966) were carried out across the country for today's figures.
