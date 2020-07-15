A MAN was remanded in custody after he was charged with committing three alleged burglaries in the same street on the same night.
Kevin Rhys Morgan, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, is accused of carrying out the break-ins in the city’s Dorset Crescent on July 12.
The 38-year-old appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MORE NEWS
- Cocaine dealer caught with luxury items and tear gas
- Armed man jailed for carrying around homemade truncheon
- Convicted cocaine dealer jailed for crime spree
He was remanded in custody to appear before the city’s crown court on August 10.
Comments are closed on this article.