NEWPORT'S branch of Bistrot Pierre has been saved after the business was sold in a deal which will see six of the chain's branches - including in Cardiff - close their doors.
Administrators at KPMG have completed the sale of the Nottingham-based business to a new company - Bistrot Pierre 1994 Ltd, preserving 682 jobs and 19 branches. Among those to be saved is the branch in Newport's Friars Walk.
Six sites - Cardiff, Bath, Harrogate, Leicester, Middlesbrough and Sheffield - will close, with 123 jobs lost.
Will Wright, joint administrator and partner at KPMG, said: “Covid-19 and the prolonged lockdown period has presented large swathes of the casual dining sector with significant funding challenges, and Bistrot Pierre has been far from immune. Despite exploring all alternative options, including relief schemes like the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan, the directors took the difficult decision to file for the appointment of administrators.
“We are pleased to have been able to conclude a transaction which preserves the majority of the business and associated jobs, ensuring the chain’s 25-year presence on local high streets can continue.”
Branches which will stay open:
- Altrincham
- Birmingham
- Coventry
- Derby
- Eastbourne
- Ilkley
- Kidderminster
- Leamington Spa
- Mere Green
- Mumbles, Swansea
- Newport
- Nottingham
- Plymouth
- Preston
- Southport
- Stockton Heath
- Stratford-upon-avon
- Torquay
- Weston-super-Mare
Branches which will close:
- Bath
- Cardiff
- Harrogate
- Leicester
- Middlesbrough
- Sheffield