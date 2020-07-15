A LONG-standing builders merchant in Risca has closed its doors after 54 years.

Terry Howells Builders Merchants was first opened on the site of the old Risca railway station in 1966 by Terry and Wendy Howells. The company soon became a trusted firm for the community’s builders and DIY-ers as well as being an integral part of the community up until and following Mr Howells' death in July 2018.

Company director Craig Mayor told the South Wales Argus that the reason for closing was not due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "The company is in very good health and the decision to close was not due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Mr Mayor went on to explain that the decision was a tough one for Mrs Howells and the family but was taken in light of the difficulty of maintaining the three sites the Risca branch is located over and due to the health and safety considerations of the converted house on one of the sites - which they were unable to find a new site in the area to relocate to.

In a statement on Twitter this afternoon, Wednesday, July 15, the company announced the closure of the branch - but added they will continue to trade online and at their Newport and Pontypool branches.

The statement reads: “RISCA BRANCH UPDATE. As many of our customers will remember, back in 1966 Terry and Wendy opened our Risca store selling; sand, cement and a few building items. Over the years our Risca branch has grown from strength to strength, where we’ve been a part of the local community for the last 54 years.

“As such, it is with great sadness, that we are having to announce that we will not be reopening the Risca branch, since closing our doors on 31st March 2020 due to Covid-19. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers who have supported us at our Risca site.

MORE NEWS:

“We would like you all to know that we are still trading and delivering to your area from our Newport, Pontypool, and our Online store.

“We’ve been the part of Risca’s community for 54 years and we’re still keen to be a part of it in the years to come supporting local schools and projects as we have always done. While we will not be re-opening our branch in Risca, we endeavor to remain a part of the community. Thank you Wendy, Martin and Tim Howell.”

Mr Mayor also said that deliveries are still going to be made to the Risca area and if they are able to find another site capable of housing what the three current sites in Risca did, they would not rule out returning.