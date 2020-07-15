A CAERPHILLY woman has been spared jail after assaulting a police officer while serving a suspended sentence.

Amanda Severn, 47, of Clos Tir-y-Pwll in Pantside, Newbridge, punched a police officer in the face at her home address while drunk.

The incident occurred on January 8, while Severn was serving a suspended sentence for carrying out a 'persistent campaign' of threats against her nephew and his girlfriend.

READ MORE:

The court heard Severn was holding a knife at one point during the exchange with the officers.

“At one point you had possession of an offensive article, but it doesn’t appear that this was part of a direct threat to the officers,” said Judge Richard Williams.

Jeffery Jones, of the prosecution, said that Severn had drunk “a large amount of vodka” before the incident.

Mitigating, William Bebb said: “This is an unsavoury incident aggravated by alcohol.

“The police officer was punched in the face. Fortunately, there was no lasting impact on the officer.”

“The defendant has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity,” he added.

Severn’s defence also noted she had been undertaking rehabilitation for mental health and alcohol abuse issues, and had recently shown improvement, and argued she should be spared a custodial sentence as this showed “she is somebody who can progress and improve.”

Judge Williams said he was not convinced a custodial sentence was justified.

Severn was ordered to pay compensation of £500 to the officer she assaulted.

Judge Williams noted the difficulties in delivering rehabilitation programmes during the pandemic, and ordered the suspended sentence to be extended by six months so Severn can complete her rehabilitation “in the proper way.”

He also waived a victim surcharge because of Severn's financial situation and so she was able to pay the compensation.