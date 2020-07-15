RESTRICTIONS put in place by the Welsh Government during the coronavirus pandemic mean a group of travellers who have set up camp in a Newport park cannot be moved on.

The group moved onto Sandpiper Park in Duffryn earlier this month. Normally the unauthorised campsite would have been moved on by the council and police, but Covid-19-related policy put in place by the Welsh Government means action cannot be taken.

Instead the council has provided the camp - made up of at least 12 caravans - with toilets and water and has arranged refuse collections.

RSPCA officers have also visited the site following concerns about the welfare of a horse, which was given veterinary treatment.

MORE NEWS:

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “Newport City Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment in Duffryn.

“The council has signed up to a Gwent regional protocol with Gwent Police and the four other councils for the management of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments.

“In normal circumstances, it would have taken steps to move the occupiers on from its land but the Covid-related directive from Welsh Government prevents that course of action.

“While Wales is slowly coming out of lockdown, the regulations in relation to moving people on remains the same.

“Discussions with the Welsh Government are taking place about the ongoing issues councils have in dealing with unauthorised encampments and highlighting the need to review the current restrictions.

“The council is working closely with the police and the Duffryn site is being monitored. In line with Welsh Government guidance, water and toilets are being provided and arrangements made for refuse collection.”

MORE NEWS:

A Gwent Police spokesman added: “Gwent Police is aware of a Gypsy and Traveller encampment in Sandpiper Park, Newport and is currently working with the council and the RSPCA following concerns raised by the local community.

“Anyone with concerns about this incident or similar can contact us at any time on 101 or via direct message on Facebook and Twitter.”

An RSPCA Cymru spokesperson said: "RSPCA Cymru can confirm we have attended a site in Duffryn in response to a horse welfare concern.

"Newport City Council has also attended - and we understand the horse has been treated by a vet.

"As ever, anyone with animal welfare concerns can contact our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999."