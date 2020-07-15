Obviously Covid-19 still dominates people’s lives even though some of the restrictions are being lifted.

Again, can I personally thank all those who have supplied the services whether in health sector or across all the service sectors. Whether it be bus drivers, shop staff or all the many other people who have continued working throughout this pandemic.

I do believe that the Welsh public have been acting more sensibly than in other parts of the UK. Yes, we get the usual people who believe they are immune and disregard advice, but in Wales we have been more responsible.

Given that this pandemic has had such a devastating effect on the economy, in the wake of the shut down, I have been critical of much of the legislation being taken through Senedd over this fifth Assembly.

There is now a new proposal for legislation that is to make a 20mph speed limit across any urban roads throughout Wales. This proposal is fraught with difficulties and is based on very suspect research and conclusions.

This appears to be another example of our lives being radically affected by a vociferous few. Please if you are able, watch my comments on the Senedd debate of this matter on July 15. Perhaps you will hear an alternative view.

I found it quite surprising when the health minister announced he will be bringing a bill to the Welsh Parliament after the next election to ban smoking outside of pubs, bars and restaurants?

There, are number of points to this: 1. He has to get re-elected… and he has not done well in his portfolio up to now. 2. While the government is telling us it ‘wants to build back better’ we have a Minister telling the tourist trade and publicans that their smokers will be driven from their businesses. 3. I see a theme running through this Welsh Government that it is imposing their likes and dislikes upon the people of Wales.

We pay more to drink in Wales, we were stopped smoking in pubs, without the alternative of publicans setting aside a smoking room with ‘state of the art’ extraction systems. Giving a choice doesn’t seem to be this government's way of doing things - the smacking ban was a case in point. Labour in the Welsh Parliament is made up of ex-social workers, so-called academics and no experience of working for a living.