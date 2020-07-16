A JEALOUS boyfriend who threatened to murder his former partner when he refused to accept their relationship was over was turned in by his mother.

Kyron Watkins, 20, from Cwmbran, flew into a rage when he believed his ex-girlfriend had moved on and met someone else after their break-up.

He told his mother he was going to kill the woman as he left their house at around 11.30am on June 21.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said the threat came two days after a restraining order was imposed on Watkins prohibiting him from any contact with his former girlfriend.

MORE NEWS

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “He said, ‘I’m going to stab her. I’m going to murder her before I get sent to prison.’

“His mother told how her son was looking angry and as if he didn’t care.”

Watkins’ mother called 999 to alert the police and officers soon arrested him in woodland near Cwmbran Drive.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins commended her for her actions.

The defendant told them he had been armed with a knife but no weapon was ever recovered after a search of the area.

Miss Jackson said that Watkins had also contacted one of his ex-partner’s friends and sent her vile messages about his former girlfriend.

The prosecutor told how the defendant had written: “Her and her mother are getting it. HMP here I come boy!”

Watkins admitted making threats to kill and breaching a restraining order.

The restraining order was imposed after he was convicted of criminal damage at his ex’s home when he smashed glass at her front door with a hammer on June 17.

Watkins, of Trannon Court, Thornhill, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, for that offence.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, asked the court to give the defendant maximum credit for his early guilty pleas.

His barrister said the relationship between his client and the woman had been a “toxic” one.

He added that Watkins was an “immature young man” who had also suffered with mental health issues.

Judge Jenkins told the defendant: “Your mother was so concerned about your behaviour she called the police and is to be commended.

“The messages you sent to your former partner’s friend were very threatening and distasteful.

“You referred to her in very derogatory terms and said that you didn’t care for authority and that you were resolved to go to jail because you were going to kill her.”

He sent Watkins to a young offender institution for 10 months and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.