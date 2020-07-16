A CITY centre convenience store has signed up to an online app allowing customers in Newport to order deliveries to their door.
Clarence Food and Wine in Clarence Place has signed up to online app Shoply, which enables customers to access groceries and other household essentials at the touch of a button and have their order delivered to their door in under sixty minutes.
The Association of Convenience Stores has reported that members of the app are making 600,000 deliveries every week, demonstrating that residents have been turning to their local stores when supermarkets have failed to deliver; one of the many reasons Alex Quintan Xavier of Clarence Food and Wine got on board.
“We’re now reaching customers we would never have before,” he said. “Shopping habits have changed since the onset of the Covid pandemic. More and more people are turning to online shopping because it’s convenient and safe and this is likely to continue.
“Online shopping and home delivery were something we had been looking at for some time to help our community and it was really easy to set up our online store with Shoply”.
Orders can be placed 24/7, however, deliveries can only be made during opening hours. Over forty retailers across the UK are now live on the award-winning on-demand delivery platform, which was established in 2016.