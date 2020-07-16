TORFAEN'S representative in the Welsh Parliament has called for face coverings to become mandatory in shops.

Lynne Neagle welcomed the news that wearing face coverings on public transport would be mandatory from July 27, but said the measures should not stop there.

"I was very pleased to hear the announcement from the First Minister on Monday that face coverings will become compulsory on public transport from the end of July," said the Labour MS. "I hope that we will extend that to shop workers as soon as possible."

Ms Neagle acknowledged the wearing of face coverings was not a "silver bullet" on its own and urged the Welsh Government to ensure "really clear understanding" among the public of the importance of not just wearing face coverings but continuing with other measures such as hand washing.

So far this week, first minister Mark Drakeford and finance minister Rebecca Evans have said there are "no plans" to make face coverings mandatory in shops, because coronavirus is at its “lowest ebb” in Wales.

"What steps will the Government take to ensure that there is a really clear understanding of the public in relation to not just wearing face coverings but the importance of taking other steps to protect themselves and other Welsh citizens?" she said in a question to deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters.

In reply, Mr Waters said: "I acknowledge that Lynne Neagle has been calling for this move for some time, but as the first minister has set out in some detail earlier, these are difficult judgments and nuanced judgments with a balance of risks.

"We've been liaising closely with the trade unions, with the operators and with equality groups to work through the detail of this and how to make it operational, because as buses become more heavily used, it's going to be impossible to keep the two metre guidance being observed on buses."