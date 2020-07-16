Coronavirus latest as debate on wearing face coverings in shops continues

Coronavirus latest as face coverings debate continues
- First Minister Mark Drakeford said the advice could change if coronavirus cases "begin to increase again," but there were no current plans as the virus was at "it's lowest ebb" in Wales.
- Torfaen's Labour MS Lynne Neagle has called on the Welsh Government to extend rules on face coverings to shops.
- In an Argus poll of 4,400 readers, 56 per cent said face coverings should be mandatory in shops and supermarkets.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment