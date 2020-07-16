South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest as debate on wearing face coverings in shops continues

By Tom Moody

Last updated:

    First Minister Mark Drakeford said the advice could change if coronavirus cases "begin to increase again," but there were no current plans as the virus was at "it's lowest ebb" in Wales.
  • Torfaen's Labour MS Lynne Neagle has called on the Welsh Government to extend rules on face coverings to shops.
  • In an Argus poll of 4,400 readers, 56 per cent said face coverings should be mandatory in shops and supermarkets.