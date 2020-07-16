TELECOMS giant BT is to move more than a million customers onto a new and 'more expensive' deal - as the company aims to simplify its pricing structure.

This is everything you need to know if you’re a customer.

Which BT customers are affected?

The phone provider is moving 1.3 million landline customers over to its Unlimited Minutes plan, but this will add £4.50 a month to their costs.

In total, the price hike works out at an extra £54 each year.

The new deal will offer customers unlimited landline and mobile calls at any time, at a price of £15 a month instead of the usual £10.50.

However, the telecoms company calculates that the average person will only pay £1.83 more a month after the change. This is due to the savings customers will make on call charges.

When will the change take place?

BT said it is now writing to customers about the switch, with the change scheduled for September 1, 2020.

The company said that it was making the change in order to better suit how people use their phones now.

Can I move plans or leave BT?

If you don’t want to pay the extra monthly cost or don’t think it’s the right plan for you to be on, then BT has said you can move to a different plan with the provider, or leave without being charged a fee to exit.

But customers should note that, in order to be able to move penalty-free, you have to let BT know your plans within 30 days of receiving the letter which tells you about the upcoming change.

Customers who have been identified as vulnerable and have a fixed voice service with BT, but no broadband, will not be moved over to the new plan.

What have BT said?

A spokeswoman from BT said: “If a customer is unhappy with the new package, we have other options available to replace their outdated plan, such as our Limited Minutes Plan, which includes 700 minutes to call UK mobile and landline numbers for a total of £7 a month or they can opt out for no cost.”