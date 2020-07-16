SANDWICH chain Subway have shared what brand new safety measures they are taking to keep customers and staff safe as more stores reopen across the country.

A selected number of Subway stores across the UK and Ireland started to reopen for delivery, mobile order through the Subcard app and takeaway on Tuesday, May 12.

Since then, about 90 per cent of stores have reopened with new operational and social distancing safety measures in place.

Here's what you need to know.

What new safety measures are in place?

The measures include new directional signage to support social distancing, enhanced hygiene practices and the supply of PPE to protect staff, guests and delivery drivers.

In a video posted to the Subway UK Twitter account, the chain said: "Now that we are open again safety is our number one priority.

"Along with our usual comprehensive cleaning, we are adhering to the new social distancing rules.

"All our vegetables are cleaned thoroughly before being served.

"Gloves are always worn when handling food.

"We're encouraging guests to use contactless payment whenever they can. We have new designated collection points for delivery drivers."

Stores reopened with a reduced menu, operating with a selected menu of favourites.

Subway say the full menu will be introduced 'as and when we can'.

'These procedures will ensure our Franchise Owners are able to operate and trade responsibly and have been tested in a small number of stores that have remained open to support and serve key workers and hospital staff,' Subway said in a statement on its website.

How to check if a local store is open?

To check if a store has reopened in your area, visit the store locator section on the Subway website.