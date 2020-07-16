Transport commission to present report in to alternatives to the M4 relief road

Transport commission to present M4 relief road report
- The transport commission appointed by first minister Mark Drakeford has been looking at alternatives to the M4 relief road.
- The commission's Emerging Conclusions report, published later today, will lay out its preliminary findings, with a final report due by the end of 2020.
- It's expected more rail services and new stations in the west and east of Newport are likely to be proposed as solutions to the city's congestion problems.
