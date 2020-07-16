Transport commission presents report in to alternatives to the M4 relief road

Transport commission presents M4 relief road report
- The transport commission appointed by first minister Mark Drakeford has been looking at alternatives to the M4 relief road.
- The commission's Emerging Conclusions report, published today, lays out its preliminary findings, with a final report due by the end of 2020.
- More rail services and new stations in the west and east of Newport have been proposed as solutions to the city's congestion problems.
