Extra powers are being promised for the Senedd - as well as Holyrood, and Stormont - under the UK Government’s plans for dealing with Brexit.

Measures that were previously regulated by the European Union will return to the UK at the end of the year when the transition period expires.

Responsibilities in 160 policy areas – including animal welfare, public procurement rules and environmental regulations – will now go to one or more of the devolved administrations.

The way the government is handling the return of powers from Brussels has already provoked a row with Nicola Sturgeon’s administration in Scotland after it was revealed that Whitehall will assume control of the state aid regime.

The proposed changes – set out in a white paper being published on Thursday for a four-week consultation – will see Wales receive responsibility in 70 of the 160 areas, Northern Ireland in 157, and Scotland in 111.

As this could lead to different regulatory regimes in the UK, the government has drawn up plans for the “internal market” to ensure seamless trade between England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

At the heart of the plans are the principles of mutual recognition – so regulations in one part of the UK are recognised in all the other nations – and non-discrimination, providing a “level playing field” for companies across the UK.

The plans were compared by officials to the systems governing trade between the states and territories of Australia and the cantons in Switzerland.

Officials said that without these actions a Welsh lamb producer could end up unable to sell their meat in Scotland, or Scotch whisky producers could lose access to supply from English barley farmers.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “Without these necessary reforms, the way we trade goods and services between the home nations could be seriously impacted, harming the way we do business within our own borders.”

The UK Government highlighted the importance of the measures to jobs and livelihoods – three quarters of Welsh exports are to other parts of the UK, while Scottish sales of produce to the rest of the UK are worth £52.1 billion a year and account for 60 per cent of exports, and 50 per cent of Northern Ireland’s sales are to Great Britain.

An independent body could monitor legislation in the various administrations, but officials stressed it would not have the same level of influence as the European Commission which currently oversees the measures which will return to the UK.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the plan was a “power surge” to the devolved administrations, denying claims by the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford that the plans amounted to a "power grab".

He promised to work with the Welsh, Scottish, and Northern Irish administrations “on a new structure for how we can cooperate better and share ideas”.

“People right across the UK want their governments and institutions to work together at every level to improve their lives, and the UK Government is committed to working to do this,” he said.

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said: “Preserving the integrity of the internal single market – the economic glue binding our four nations – is essential to guard against any additional costs or barriers to doing business between different parts of the UK.

“Increasing prosperity, creating opportunities for all and raising living standards will be the hallmarks of success. Delivery will be the real test, requiring closer collaboration between business, Westminster and devolved administrations.”