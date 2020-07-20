A HELPFUL optician has revealed some simple tips on how glasses wearers can keep their lenses clear while using a face mask.

Last week, the Scottish Government made it a legal requirement to wear coverings in shops - making the use of them a lot more widespread.

It comes following the decision to make them mandatory on public transport - with the First Minister saying there has been "close to 100 per cent" compliance with the new rules.

MORE NEWS:

But a number of Scots have been struggling to manage the masks, stating it causes their glasses to steam or fog up.

Canny believe a need to pick between breathing or seeing pic.twitter.com/VxpH5um0Cg — 👓 (@LeeFyfe94) July 11, 2020

READ MORE: Face masks: Where to buy face coverings from independent stores in Scotland

Following the latest move, Gordon Kyle from of Miller and McClure Opticians in Paisley, shared his three top tips to avoid steaming up your lenses.

He said: "I've seen it a lot where people's glasses are fogging up, there are a few things to think about".

Here are the three tips:

Mask behind glasses

Gordon suggests keeping the glasses on top of the mask, which acts almost as a seal keeping the mask tight to the top of the cheeks without pushing air towards the lenses.

Tissue paper

The optician suggested lining the top of the mask with tissue paper before putting it on. In his video, this almost completely stops any fog taking place.

Tie a knot

Gordon's third tip was to tie the mask on the string so it sits "almost like a package". By doing this, the mask sits in a nicer shape where the air is being pushed away from the glasses.

Watch the explainer video here:

READ MORE: Coronavirus face masks: Everything you need to know about face coverings in Scotland

What else?

The optician joked that anyone with contact lenses should consider using them.

Speaking to the Daily Record he also advised against lining the lenses with household items, as seen online.

He said: “There has been chat online about using shaving foam, toothpaste and even methylated spirits but my concern is that it could cause long term damage to the lenses.

“The other thing folk have mentioned for the lenses is washing up liquid. I’m just not convinced that it’s risk free."