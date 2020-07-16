FRANKIE and Benny's have revealed which of their restaurants will reopen across the country in the coming weeks.
The New York-Italian restaurant and bar chain closed their branches at the start of lockdown, and while some will remain closed permanently, a number of locations are set to spring back into action.
What changes will be in place when branches reopen?
In a statement, a spokesperson from Frankie and Benny's said: "We have followed strict Government and Public Health England guidelines and have worked incredibly hard to put measures in place that guarantee guests feel safe and enjoy great experience.
"Guests will notice a number of measures in place to ensure theirs and our team’s safety.
"These include clear social distancing guidelines and signage, enhanced cleaning practices, mandatory health screening for team members and increased hand washing.
"The menus are single use and contactless order and payment will be encouraged as well.
"Guests will also be asked to book in advance and will be encouraged to pay at the table.
"Guests’ contacts will be collected through the digital platforms (bookings, order at table and pay my bill) and stored for 21 days, in accordance to Government’s guidance.
"During the first days and weeks of re-opening we will be asking our guests for feedback through surveys, so we are constantly improving the experience."
These are the branches which are already open (They opened on July 13):
- Chesterfield
- Dudley
- Lincoln
- Merryhill
- Peterborough
- Doncaster
Click & Collect and delivery starting July 20, with dine-in from July 23:
- Aspects
- Cribbs Causeway
- Stevenage
- Croydon
- Greenwich Retail Park
- Birmingham - Great Park
- Birmingham - Plaza
- Stockton On Tees
- Fort Kinnaird
- Falkirk
- Hamilton
- Glasgow - Springfield Quay
Click & Collect and delivery starting July 27, with dine-in from July 30:
- Basildon - Festival Park
- Burleigh House - The Strand
- Feltham
- Trowbridge
- Exeter - Marsh Barton
- Swindon
- Birmingham - The Fort
- Northampton - Riverside
- Eldon Square Newcastle
- York - Clifton Moor
- Metrocentre
- Glasgow Fort
- Basildon
Click & Collect and delivery starting August 3, with dine-in from August 6:
- Bristol - Cabot Circus
Click & Collect and delivery starting August 10, with dine-in from August 13:
- Ashford
- Maidstone
- Rochester
- Thanet
- Tunbridge Wells
- Stoke - Festival Park
- Liverpool Edge Lane
- Cheshire Oaks
- Denton
- Scunthorpe
- Bury - The Rock
- Castleford
- Leeds
- Kirkstall
- Surrey Quays
- Romford
- Wembley
- Plymouth
- Bournemouth West Central
- Carmarthen
- Nottingham
- Leicester
- Kettering
- St Davids Cardiff
- Ocean Terminal
- Braehead
- Aberdeen - Union Square
- Livingston
- Edinburgh - Royal Mile
- Lenton
Click & Collect and delivery starting August 17, with dine-in from August 20:
- Portsmouth - Gunwhaf Quay
- Great Yarmouth
- Norwich - Riverside
- Harlow - Watergarden
- Gillingham - Hempstead Valley
- Peterborough - Pavilions West
- Giltbrook
- Sheffield Arena
- Bridgend
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Oldham
- Warrington - Burtonwood
- Blackpool
- Leeds - White Rose
- High Wycombe
- Fareham
- Orpington
- Taplow
- Manchester - Printworks
- Chester - Broughton Park
- Trafford Centre
Why isn't my local branch on the list?
The chain says they are planning to open more restaurants, and will update their website with more information when it becomes available.
What have bosses of Frankie and Benny's said?
Mark Chambers, CEO of the Leisure division, said: "We are delighted to be reopening Frankie & Benny’s and very much look forward to welcoming back our guests.
"We are starting with a handful of restaurants and are aiming to have 35 open by the end of the month.
"Our priority will be to ensure the health and safety of our teams and guests whilst providing a first-class experience."
