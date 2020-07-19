IKEA have launched a new plant-based vegan version of their popular meatball.

According to the Swedish-based company, the plant ball has only four per cent of the climate footprint of the meatball has been created with one main purpose – to recreate the meatball without meat.

What is the plant ball made out of?

Ikea say they have worked hard to recreate the well-known classic product to be a more sustainable option for meatball lovers without compromising on the taste and the texture.

The new plant ball is made with:

Yellow pea protein

Oats

Potatoes

Onion

Apple

But the company say the product looks and tastes like meat.

What have Ikea said?

Sharla Halvorson, health and sustainability manager for the Ikea food business globally: "At IKEA we sell more than one billion meatballs every year. Imagine if we could get some of our many meatball lovers to choose the plant ball instead.

"If we were to convert about 20 per cent of our meatball sales to plant balls that would mean around 8 per cent reduction of our climate footprint for the food business at IKEA.

"In order to reduce the climate footprint of the IKEA food business, we need to reduce the amount of traditional meatballs that we sell.

"With the new plant ball we can now offer meat lovers a more sustainable alternative – without compromising on the IKEA meatball experience that is loved by so many."

Alexander Magnusson, chef and project leader at IKEA food added: “In the development phase of the plant ball our key objective has been to recreate the meat-like taste and texture, only using plant based ingredients.

"We have tried and tested different ingredients and methods and we are very pleased with the final results."

What will the plant ball be served with in Ikea restaurants?

In the Ikea restaurants the plant ball will be served with:

Mashed potatoes

Lingonberries

Cream sauce

However, when served with those items in store, the dish WON'T be suitable for those on a vegan diet.

Will the plant balls be able to buy to have at home?

Ikea say that customers will also be able to buy a bag of frozen plant balls from the Swedish Food Market, and prepare them at home.

Will it be suitable for vegans and vegetarians?

The recipe of the plant ball does not include animal-based ingredients, which the company says will make the new addition to their food range a suitable option for meatball lovers, flexitarians, and vegetarians for vegans.

When will the plant ball go on sale?

The plant ball launches in Europe in Au­gust 2020, with Ikea stores in North America, Middle East and the Asia Pacific region following a couple of months later.