NO NEW coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Wales, and there has been one new case in Wales since yesterday, according to the latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW).
The number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Gwent remains at 275.
Across Wales, there are 18 new cases of coronavirus - the same increase as yesterday. It means there have now been 16,871 positive test results since the start of the pandemic in Wales.
Ten of the 18 new cases are in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area.
There were 4,319 tests carried out yesterday across Wales.