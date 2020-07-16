PLAY areas in Torfaen will be open by Monday, August 3.

Torfaen County Borough Council has said grass cutting must be carried out in many play areas, play equipment checked and safety signage set up before the parks can be re-opened, meaning most are "unlikely" to open before this date.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “We are preparing our children play areas as fast as we can because we know that children are looking forward to playing on the equipment again.

“However, safety is our top priority, so we don’t want to rush the opening of any play areas before they have all been inspected, and the grass has been cut. Long grass may contain dog faeces and broken glass, which is why we are urging people to wait a little longer before using play equipment in areas where there is long grass.

“We know social distancing will be difficult in play areas, so we are encouraging parents to be prepared when they visit them. Make sure you always have antibacterial wipes or hand sanitiser with you. Sanitising before and after using play equipment will help reduce the spread of coronavirus, and washing hands when children get home will also help.

“We hope the children of Torfaen are looking forward to being out in play areas again. The social and health benefits of outdoor play are well recognised, and we are looking forward to seeing their happy faces when playing on the equipment again.”