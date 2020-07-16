NEW sustainable travel guidance for developments could be implemented by Newport council, following a six-week consultation.

If approved, the guidance would ensure any new development in the city incorporates sustainable travel into their schemes.

In most cases, travel plans would no longer need to be submitted as part of the application as it should already been taken into consideration.

The head of people and business change at the council, Rhys Cornwall, said in a report on the issues that travel plans would encourage new residents to reduce the number of people driving with no one else in the car in favour of more sustainable forms of travel.

Newport City Homes recognised the importance of sustainable travel but raised concerns about future costs of developing schemes and the lack of cycle provision in the city.

The housing association said: “It is recognised that increasing the responsibility on developers to deliver higher specifications can increase build costs or reduce the number of units that can be developed on a site.

“We would urge the council not to compromise on the sustainable travel principles but to also work in partnership with developers to ensure that the additional development requirements do not compromise the viability of new developments.”

The proposed guidance says sustainable travel is “is about moving from A to B but valuing the environment and looking after our natural resources at the same time.”

Walking and cycling are the most obvious forms but “travel by ultra-low emission vehicles can also have an important role to play.”

The proposed guidance says that “all planning applications for major residential development or commercial development over 1,000sqm will need to set out how the proposed new development will link with its surrounding community and environment.”

It says: “Developers should provide a plan, accompanied with some text, which explains how people will sustainably travel to and from the proposed site.”

The proposed guidance also expects planning applications for new developments to have appropriate cycle storage.

The report will be considered by the relevant cabinet member on Thursday, July 23.