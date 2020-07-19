A SUPERMARKET has begun to sell 'food bank parcels' to help those most in need as a result of the the economic fallout caused by coronavirus.

Here's everything you need to know.

How much will the food parcels cost?

The food parcels can be bought for £1 to £3 and donated at the checkout of Morrisons supermarkets.

What items are within the packs?

The items vary from pack-to-pack, but the supermarket’s new ‘Pick Up Packs’ contain products that have been requested by local food banks.

How can customers get one and contribute?

Customers can collect one at the start of their shop in-store and pay for it at the till with the rest of their shopping.

The pack is then put aside and collected by volunteers working for the food bank.

Regularly, food banks are overwhelmed by products such as rice and pasta and short of items that people actually need.

Morrisons said its pre-packed parcels mean customers don’t have to spend time browsing the shelves for items to donate.

Following a successful trial, the project is now being rolled out across the UK.

What have Morrisons said?

Rebecca Singleton, community director at Morrisons, said: “The UK’s food banks are a lifeline for the most vulnerable in our communities and these parcels are an easy way to donate to them.

“At Morrisons, we want to play our full part in feeding the nation and ensure nobody gets left behind.”

Morrisons added that its ‘Pick Up Pack’ initiative is part of a drive to restock Britain’s food banks and feed those who are vulnerable and struggling with the economic fallout of Covid-19.

What else have Morrisons done to help?

The supermarket has joined the national charity, The Trussell Trust to become the first UK supermarket to trial an online donation mechanism that goes straight into the pockets of local food banks.

Customers can purchase £10 vouchers online at http://www.morrisons.com/food-boxes.