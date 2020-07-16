DISCOUNT chain Poundland have said they will trial an online delivery service and refurbish a raft of high street stores as part of the 'biggest transformation in its history'.

What will the revamped stores be like?

The company said customers will see 'refreshed stores' and 'extended choice' as a result of the multimillion-pound investment plan.

Poundland said the revamp of stores will see it develop larger 'destination' sites where it will offer the fullest range of products, which include a variety of:

Beauty

Clothing

Food

Health

Homeware

Two different types of stores will created by Pountland

The company also said it will split its store estate into two.

They will fall into one of the following categories:

' Convenience ' stores for customers to quickly purchase products.

' stores for customers to quickly purchase products. 'Core' stores which will offer a wider variety of products on high streets.

What are the plans for a new online delivery service?

The transformation plan will also see it pilot a poundland.co.uk home delivery service launch in early 2021 from its new distribution site.

What other changes have Poundland got planned?

The transformation plan - dubbed as Project Diamond - will also see it open new stores in the UK and Ireland.

Earlier this year, Poundland announced plans to start selling a range of chilled and frozen food products by creating a new refrigerated section within a number of their branches.

Now, the company says it will begin to accelerate the roll-out of chilled and frozen food to 60 stores by the end of this month - with plans to extend the new section to even more sites later in the year.

As part of their 'ambitous' transformation plan, the company has said it will also open six more Pep&Co fashion concessions within Poundland stores - bringing the clothing brand to a total of 310 locations across the UK.

What have Poundland said about the upcoming changes?

Barry Williams, the managing director of Poundland said: “We’re stepping up to support high streets after the impact of the coronavirus by being customer-focused, people-led and tech-enabled.

“This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another 30 years.”