A WARNING has been issued about a spate of emails and calls claiming to be from HMRC.
The calls come from a number which, when checked, appears to be linked to the Royal Courts of Justice - but this has been 'spoofed', meaning, which it appears to be legitimate, it is not.
Gwent Police said there are a number of versions of the scam, and may claim to be an offer of financial support such as a tax rebate due to the coronavirus pandemic, or a demand for payment.
MORE NEWS:
- Face masks Wales: What Gwent thinks
- Cwmbran man locked up for threat to murder ex-girlfriend
- Welsh Government outlaws wild animals performing in circuses
Police have warned anyone receiving an email or a call not to give out their personal or financial information, not to click on a web link or an attachment in an email.
Suspected scams can be reported to police on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via www.actionfraud.police.uk