A WARNING has been issued about a spate of emails and calls claiming to be from HMRC.

The calls come from a number which, when checked, appears to be linked to the Royal Courts of Justice - but this has been 'spoofed', meaning, which it appears to be legitimate, it is not.

Gwent Police said there are a number of versions of the scam, and may claim to be an offer of financial support such as a tax rebate due to the coronavirus pandemic, or a demand for payment.

Police have warned anyone receiving an email or a call not to give out their personal or financial information, not to click on a web link or an attachment in an email.

Suspected scams can be reported to police on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via www.actionfraud.police.uk