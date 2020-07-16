WITH 16 and 17-year-olds able to vote in next year's Senedd Election for the fist time, an online discussion on which issues matter most to young people in Wales will be held tomorrow, Friday.
The virtual event, which will be broadcast live on Senedd TV and on Twitter at @SeneddWales, will be held from 11am until midday and will be chaired by the Welsh Parliament's presiding officer Elin Jones.
Appearing on the panel will be Welsh Youth Parliament Member for the Vale of Clwyd Jonathon Davies, volunteer and engineering student Robiul Miah, chief executive of Wales' ethnic minorities and youth support team Rocio Cifuentes, and head of year 12/13 and Welsh Baccalaureate co-ordinator at Ysgol Glan Clwyd in Saint Asaph Catherine Jones.
