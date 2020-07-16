POLITICIANS, commuters, and campaigners have responded to the South East Wales Transport Commission’s report into ways to stop rush hour traffic in Newport.

The report called for better public transport to provide an alternative to the M4 relief road, and didn’t rule out congestion charges to deter road users.

But the commission said alternatives – such as introducing rail lines in east and west Newport – would need to be in place before charging drivers.

Leader of Newport's Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans - who has long campaigned for the M4 relief road to be given the go-ahead - said he was disappointed with the report.

“The reality is none of the proposals are going to reduce congestion and pollution in the short term, and the idea of charging motorists for the privilege of using the motorway is ludicrous and will just increase the traffic problems around the city," he said.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, said she felt “vindicated” by the outcome of some of the report, but added she would “never support” congestion charges.

“It is with some vindication that I read the commission’s conclusion that the cause of the congestion around the Brynglas Tunnels is not local traffic but traffic travelling further afield,” she said.

“This initial report gives hope that rail can make a real difference. However, it is vital that these services are affordable, regular and reliable."

The Labour MS added she would "never support any charge for Newport residents".

"Newport residents are not the cause of congestion so they should not be the ones that shoulder future costs,” she said.

Her Newport East counterpart John Griffiths threw his support behind improvements to public transport.

“We need more rail stations between Cardiff, Newport and Bristol," he said. "And I think there is a really strong case for a new walkway station at Magor, where a lot of commuters live.

"Another measure we should also look at is how we make bus travel across Newport free or much cheaper with dedicated bus routes in the city to help people get from A to B.

“For shorter journeys, we should also be looking at promoting more active travel - the recent funding from Welsh Government for cycling and walking schemes in Newport and Monmouthshire should act as the catalyst for us to do more in the long term and as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In a statement, anti-relief road group Campaign Against the Levels Motorway (CALM), said they were encouraged by the report’s relief road alternatives.

“CALM endorses (Lord) Burns’ central conclusion that we need a network of alternatives to reduce unsustainable single person commuting by car, and agrees that the post-Covid period should be used as a breathing space to establish this network,” they said.

“We are reassured that the report envisages that a revitalised commuter rail service will be at the core of an integrated public transport and active travel network, matching car use in reliability and cost and far more sustainable for people and the environment.”

Commuter Simon Bass, who regularly uses the road, said: “The whole approach is lacking forward vision. As far as I can see [the report] blames the motorist and ‘encourage us’ all off the road so there is no requirement to build anymore of the road network.

“The only way Wales will grow with business is to have a road that works and you can drive along freely. Businesses will not come here with congestion charges.”

Welsh Conservatives spokesman on transport Russell George MS said the group remained “strong advocates for the M4 relief road”.

Mr George compared the proposed congestion charges to the Severn Crossing tolls – axed in December 2018.

“Some businesses may prefer to pay for a faster and less congested route, but until realistic alternatives are in place, charging people to use the M4 is not something Welsh Conservatives would support.”