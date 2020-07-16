GWENT Police are appealing for information after a van was set alight at a car park in Abertillery.
The vehicle was set on fire, police believe, at around 1am today (July 16), at Cwrt Alexander car park, Alexandra Road, in Six Bells.
A Ford KA, parked next to the targeted vehicle, was also damaged.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 101, or you can message Gwent Police on social media pages.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.